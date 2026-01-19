Left parties urge PM Modi to reject Trump's invitation to join Board of Peace for Gaza

NEW DELHI: Left parties on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decline invitation from United States Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.

General Secretary of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) MA Baby said that the proposed Board is not meant to rebuild Gaza, but only aimed at exploiting the destruction of Palestinian's homeland for profit.

Noting that Trump has no authority to act as a global policeman or to impose its geopolitical will under the false pretext of peace, the CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar said India must resist great power coercion and defend a just and rules based international order rather than becoming complicit in its erosion.

The CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPML-L) said that with the formation of the Board, the Trump administration seems to have cynically shifted away from its original purpose and objective agreed upon by the parties at the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement.

“The Peace Plan remains vague on ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. PM @narendramodi should decline the invitation and call out Israel on their genocide in Gaza and the US on being accomplices. India should stay true to its tradition of opposing occupiers and colonisers, and stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine!,” Baby posted on X.

Kumar said that Trump’s invitation reflects a crude interventionist mindset that tramples upon international law and renders multilateral institutions meaningless.