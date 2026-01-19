EU, Russia and Thailand tapped for Trump’s 'Board of Peace' for Gaza as Israel objects to panel

The European Union's executive arm, Russia and Thailand on Monday were the latest to be asked to join US President Donald Trump's new Board of Peace that will supervise the next phase of the Gaza peace plan, as a top Israeli official said the initiative is "bad for Israel" and should be scrapped.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin received the invitation and that the Kremlin is now "studying the details" and would seek clarity of "all the nuances" in contacts with the US. The Thai Foreign Ministry said it was also invited and that it was reviewing the details.

European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill confirmed that Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the commission, received an invitation and would be speaking to other EU leaders about Gaza. Gill didn't say whether the invitation has been accepted, but that the commission wants "to contribute to a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict."

It's unclear how many leaders have been invited to join the board. But a Trump reference in the invitation letters that the body would "embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict" suggested it could act as a rival to the UN Security Council, the most powerful body of the global organization created in the wake of World War II.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday dismissed the Board of Peace as a raw deal for Israel and called for its dissolution.

"It is time to explain to the president that his plan is bad for the State of Israel and to cancel it," Smotrich said at a ceremony inaugurating the new Yatziv settlement in the occupied West Bank.

"Gaza is ours, its future will affect our future more than anyone else's. We will take responsibility for what happens there, impose military administration, and complete the mission," he added.

Smotrich even suggested that Israel renew a full-scale offensive on Gaza to destroy Hamas if it doesn't abide by a "short ultimatum for real disarmament and exile."