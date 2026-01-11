Patients in Gaza's hospitals cling to Doctors Without Borders as Israeli ban forces it out

KHAN YOUNIS: At a hospital in Gaza, wards are filled with patients fearing they will be left without care if Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is forced out under an Israeli ban due to take effect in March.

Last month, Israel announced it would prevent 37 aid organisations, including MSF, from operating in Gaza from March 1 for failing to provide detailed information on their Palestinian staff.

"They stood by us throughout the war," said 10-year-old Adam Asfour, his left arm pinned with metal rods after he was wounded by shrapnel in a bombing in September.

"When I heard it was possible they would stop providing services, it made me very sad," he added from his bed at Gaza's Nasser Hospital.

Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, which oversees NGO registrations, has accused two MSF employees of links to Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, allegations MSF vehemently denies. The ministry's decision triggered international condemnation, with aid groups warning it would severely disrupt food and medical supplies to Gaza, where relief items are already scarce after more than two years of war.

Inside the packed Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, one of the few medical facilities still functioning in the territory, MSF staff were still tending to children with burns, shrapnel wounds and chronic illnesses, an AFP journalist reported. But their presence may end soon.

The prospect was unthinkable for Fayrouz Barhoum, whose grandson is being treated at the facility.

"Say bye to the lady, blow her a kiss," she told her 18-month-old grandson, Joud, as MSF official Claire Nicolet left the room.

Joud's head was wrapped in bandages covering burns on his cheek after boiling water spilled on him when strong winds battered the family's makeshift shelter.

"At first his condition was very serious, but then it improved considerably," Barhoum said. "The scarring on his face has largely diminished. We need continuity of care," she said.