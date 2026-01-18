India invited to be part of Trump’s Gaza 'Board of Peace', say sources

US President Donald Trump has invited India to join the Gaza Board of Peace, a new body intended to oversee next steps in war-torn Gaza, government sources told ANI.

The invitation comes as the US administration moves to formalise the "Board of Peace" structure linked to Trump’s wider Gaza roadmap. The board will be made up of world leaders.

The White House earlier unveiled the list of members appointed to oversee phase two of his 20-Point Peace Plan aimed at ending the Gaza conflict.

Apart from India, At least four more countries on Sunday said the US had invited them to join Trump's "Board of Peace". Jordan, Greece, Cyprus and Pakistan on Sunday said they had received invitations to join the board.

Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina and Albania have already said they were invited. It was not clear how many have been invited in all.

Currently, the committee's members include US Secretary of State Rubio, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga and Trump's deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel, along with an Israeli businessman, billionaire Yakir Gabay.

Members also include representatives of ceasefire monitors Qatar, Egypt and Turkey. Turkey has a strained relationship with Israel but good relations with Hamas and could play an important role in persuading the group to yield power in Gaza and disarm.

Hamas had earlier said it will dissolve its existing government in Gaza once a Palestinian technocratic leadership committee takes over the territory, as mandated under the US-brokered peace plan. But the group gave no specifics on when the change will occur.

The US is likely to announce its official list of members in the coming days, likely during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Those on the board will oversee next steps in Gaza as the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10 moves into its challenging second phase.

It includes a new Palestinian committee in Gaza, the deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas and reconstruction of the war-battered territory.

A $1 billion contribution secures permanent membership on the Trump-led board instead of a three-year appointment, which has no contribution requirement, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity about the charter, which hasn't been made public. The official said the money raised would go to rebuilding Gaza.

In letters sent Friday to world leaders inviting them to be "founding members," Trump said the Board of Peace would "embark on a bold new approach to resolving global conflict."

That could become a potential rival to the United Nations, the global body created in the wake of World War II. Its clout has been diminished by major funding cuts by the Trump administration and other donors, and its most powerful body, the UN Security Council (UNSC), has been blocked by US vetoes from taking action to end the war in Gaza.

Trump's invitation letters for the Board of Peace noted that the UNSC had endorsed the US 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes the board's creation. The letters were posted on social media by some invitees.

The White House last week also announced an executive committee of leaders who will carry out the Board of Peace's vision, but Israel on Saturday objected that the committee "was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy," without details.

The statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office was rare criticism of its close ally in Washington.