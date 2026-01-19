Politics has changed, blatant misuse of money power won BJP the civic polls: Supriya Sule

On tie-up with uncle Ajit Pawar's party

Supriya Sule, though, insisted that her party was not planning to shrug their shoulders and give up.

"This cannot remain an excuse for our defeat and losing the election against the BJP though," she emphasised. "We have to find new ways. We have to go back to the drawing board and redesign our strategy."

Ms Sule also refused to confirm if the merger of the two NCP factions was now official.

"We do not know what will happen. We are currently focusing on the District Panchayat elections. But we will continue to have an alliance with the NCP for the upcoming election as well," she said.

"The local leaders of both the NCPs will take the joint call over the alliance. We have to strengthen and energise our cadre at the grass-roots level. We have to go back to the people again," Sule said, adding NCP(SP) as a party with eight Lok Sabha MPs will have to get their act together before the next general elections.