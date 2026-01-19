SC flags ‘exploitation’ as airfares soar during festivals

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday flagged concerns over what it described as “exorbitant” and “unpredictable” increases in airfares, particularly during festivals, and said it would intervene to address the issue.
A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta termed the sharp rise in ticket prices “exploitation” of passengers and directed the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file their responses to a public interest litigation seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control airfare fluctuations and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines.
“We will definitely interfere. Just see the exploitation of passengers done during the Kumbh and other festivals. Just look at the fares to Prayagraj and Jodhpur from Delhi,” the Bench told Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, who appeared for the Centre.
During the hearing, Justice Mehta, in a lighter vein, remarked to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in court, that while airfares to Ahmedabad may not have increased significantly, fares to destinations such as Jodhpur had “shot up”.
The court granted time to the Centre to file its reply and listed the matter for further hearing on February 23.
The PIL, filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan, seeks the creation of a robust and independent regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection in the civil aviation sector.
On November 17 last year, the court had issued notices to the Centre, the DGCA and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, seeking their responses.
The petition alleges that private airlines have, without credible justification, reduced the free check in baggage allowance for economy class passengers from 25 kg to 15 kg, thereby converting an existing service into a new revenue stream.
It contends that the policy of allowing only a single piece of check in baggage, without any rebate or compensation for passengers who do not avail the facility, is arbitrary and discriminatory.
The plea further claims that no authority currently has the power to review or cap airfares or ancillary fees, enabling airlines to exploit consumers through hidden charges and unpredictable pricing.
Such “unregulated, opaque and exploitative” practices, it argues, infringe upon citizens’ fundamental rights to equality, freedom of movement and life with dignity.
It also points out that arbitrary fare hikes during festivals or weather disruptions disproportionately affect poor and last minute travellers, while wealthier passengers are able to book in advance and avoid surge pricing. The petition contends that the State’s failure to regulate fare algorithms, cancellation policies, service continuity and grievance redressal mechanisms amounts to a dereliction of its constitutional duty and warrants urgent judicial intervention.
“Arbitrary fare hikes during emergencies deny vulnerable citizens this right, especially when they are compelled to choose air travel out of necessity rather than luxury,” the plea said.