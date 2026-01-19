SC flags ‘exploitation’ as airfares soar during festivals

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday flagged concerns over what it described as “exorbitant” and “unpredictable” increases in airfares, particularly during festivals, and said it would intervene to address the issue.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta termed the sharp rise in ticket prices “exploitation” of passengers and directed the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file their responses to a public interest litigation seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control airfare fluctuations and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines.

“We will definitely interfere. Just see the exploitation of passengers done during the Kumbh and other festivals. Just look at the fares to Prayagraj and Jodhpur from Delhi,” the Bench told Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, who appeared for the Centre.

During the hearing, Justice Mehta, in a lighter vein, remarked to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in court, that while airfares to Ahmedabad may not have increased significantly, fares to destinations such as Jodhpur had “shot up”.

The court granted time to the Centre to file its reply and listed the matter for further hearing on February 23.