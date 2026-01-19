SC sets two-week deadline for MP govt to decide on prosecuting minister Vijay Shah over remark on Col Qureshi

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to take a decision within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute state minister and BJP leader Kunwar Vijay Shah for his alleged objectionable remark referring to Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as 'sister of terrorists' in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

This came after the bench was apprised that the state government had not taken any decision on the request for sanction, citing the pendency of the matter before the Supreme Court. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiring into Shah's alleged statement has completed its probe and submitted its final report to the state government.

During the course of the hearing on Monday, senior lawyer Maninder Singh, appearing for Vijay Shah, submitted to the top court that he had placed an apology on record and was fully cooperating with the inquiry. But the top court was not satisfied.

"It is too late to tender any apology in the case. We are in 2026," said a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and including Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi.

The court said the state must file a status report before the next hearing.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Shah challenging the Madhya Pradesh HC's suo motu order for registration of an FIR against him over his alleged remark against Colonel Qureshi.