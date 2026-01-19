‘She never fully recovered’: 20-year-old Kuki-Zo woman dies after gang-rape in 2023, tribal groups demand justice

GUWAHATI: A 20-year-old Kuki-Zo woman died on January 10, 2026, due to prolonged illness after she was abducted and sexually assaulted during the ethnic violence in Manipur in 2023. Kuki-Zo organisations said that the woman had never fully recovered from the gang-rape.

The woman is survived by her parents and three siblings.

The woman's death has triggered condemnation from tribal organisations and left parties who have cited the woman's death as a 'testimony to the ruthless manner in which Kuki-Zo people have been targeted'.

Kuki-Zo Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) organised a candlelight vigil to pay tributes to her.

In a statement, the ITLF said, “Her death is yet another painful testimony to the ruthless manner in which the Kuki-Zo people have been targeted,” adding that they "now have no other option but to demand a separate administration for our safety, dignity, and survival."

The Kuki-Zo Women's Forum, Delhi & NCR, issued a statement: “For nearly three years, she carried pain that no human being should ever have to bear.”

“Initially, she was reluctant to file an FIR as she was deeply traumatised. But when a video showing two women being paraded naked went viral, she mustered the courage and filed the FIR,” Kim Haokip, media in-charge of Kuki-Zo Women Forum, Delhi, told TNIE.

She further stated that the woman had developed uterine complications and was in and out of hospital. “She suffered for more than two and a-half-years,” Haokip said.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said the deceased was a victim of the divisive politics of BJP-RSS in Manipur.