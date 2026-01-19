Snow cover declining in Himachal Pradesh, environmentalists call it 'snow drought'

The snow cover is steadily declining in Himachal Pradesh. The total snowfall area in the four river basins of Chenab, Beas, Ravi and Satluj reduced to 17,437.4 square kilometres in 2023-24.

It was 12.72 per cent lower than in the winter of 2022-23, noted a report of Himachal Pradesh State Centre on Climate Change (SCCC).

Environmentalists term it as `Snow Drought’.

The report states that the findings are based on mapping of the four river basins using Advanced Wide Field Sensor (AWiFS) satellite data.

In the winter of 2018-19, the snow cover was 20,210 square kilometres, in 2019-2020, the highest snow cover of 23,542 sq km was recorded, and it dropped to 19,183 sq km in 2020-21. In 2021-22, it rose to 23,244 sq km.

In the winter of 2022-23, a total of 19,979 square kilometres of area across the four river basins was covered by snow. The Satluj basin recorded the highest snow cover at 8,868 sq km, followed by Chenab at 7,049.67 sq km, Beas at 2,174 sq km and Ravi at 1,886 sq km.

The snow cover along the basins reduced to 17,437.4 square kilometres in 2023-24. While most river basins showed a negative snow cover trend from October to January in 2022-23, the basins registered recovery between February and April, indicating comparatively higher snowfall during the latter part of the winter.

The report further states that the decline in snow cover points towards the impacts of climate change. "Rising winter temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, and an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, are all effects of climate change, may be responsible for this decline," it also states.