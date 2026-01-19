Snowless 'Chilai Kalan' leaves Jammu & Kashmir reeling under 96% rainfall deficit

SRINAGAR: Barring upper reaches, Jammu and Kashmir has remained largely snowless during the Chilai Kalan—the Valley’s harshest 40-day winter spell when chances of snowfall are maximum—recording an alarming 96 per cent rainfall deficiency in the first half of January.

According to the Director of the Meteorological Department (MeT), Kashmir, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, J&K Kashmir has recorded 96 per cent rainfall deficiency in the first half of January 2026.

The MeT data reveals that Srinagar, Budgam and Shopian districts in the Valley and Udhampur, Samba, Doda, and Ramban districts of Jammu region recorded 100 per cent rainfall deficiency with no rainfall from January 1 to 14 this year.

The Kulgam, Pulwama and Bandipora districts in the Valley and the Kishtwar district in the Jammu region reported rainfall deficit close to 99 per cent.

South Kashmir’s Anantnag district registered a 93 per cent rainfall deficit, recording only 1.7 mm of rainfall as against a normal of 24.5 mm.

Baramulla recorded 91 per cent rainfall deficit while Kupwara recorded 97 per cent rainfall deficit by recording mere 0.8 mm rainfall as against a normal of 27.4 mm.

Jammu registered a 91 per cent rainfall deficit by recording only 1.9 mm of rainfall as against a normal of 20.5 mm.

The border district of Kathua recorded 97 per cent rainfall deficit, while the nearby Reasi district recorded 96 per cent rainfall deficit.

The border districts of Poonch and Rajouri recorded a 60 per cent rainfall deficit by receiving 8.3 mm and 7.7 mm of rain, respectively.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir experienced an 86 per cent rainfall deficit from November 1 to December 9, 2025, due to a prolonged dry spell.