CM Omar rejects calls to split J&K, says unity is non-negotiable

SRINAGAR: Amid growing political calls for the creation of a separate Jammu state and counter demands from Valley-based politicians for separating Kashmir from Jammu, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday rejected any move to divide Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region’s unity is “non-negotiable”.
Addressing the concluding session of the two-day Party Block Presidents’ Convention in Jammu, Omar said that as long as the plough-bearing flag of the National Conference continues to fly across Jammu and Kashmir, “no power on earth will dare attempt to divide the region on regional or religious lines”.
He outlined his government’s pro-people and pro-Jammu initiatives, including increased ration quotas, free bus rides for women, enhanced pensions, free land for landslide victims, and the restoration of the historic Darbar Move, which was cancelled by the Lt Governor administration a few years ago.
Taking a sharp dig at BJP leaders demanding a separate Jammu state, Omar said those who stopped the Darbar Move or celebrated the closure of a medical college cannot claim to be Jammu’s well-wishers.
Some BJP leaders, including MLAs, have called for the creation of a separate Jammu state, alleging discrimination against the region by successive Jammu and Kashmir governments. A Jammu-based Congress leader and former MP has also supported the demand.
Omar warned that narrow and divisive politics has harmed Jammu in the past and will continue to do so, something the National Conference government will never allow.
“As long as NC flag flies, no force can divide Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Taking a dig at Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, Omar described the bifurcation talk as a personal power play.
“If he wants to be Chief Minister, why only Jammu and not J&K? If ambition drives him so much, let him contest Jammu municipal elections,” he said.
Omar added that BJP leaders’ dreams of ruling would not extend beyond Kanak Mandi and Raghunath Bazar in Jammu, as people of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal would never support divisive agendas.
“Such wishful and dangerous politics will only harm Jammu’s interests,” he said.
According to Omar, the National Conference has always stood firm in protecting the secular character of the region. “Despite being a Muslim-majority region, people of Jammu and Kashmir chose to align with a secular India and remain steadfast despite persistent propaganda from across the border,” he added.
His remarks come amid heightened political tensions, with recent demands for a separate Jammu state triggering counter-calls from some Valley-based politicians seeking separation of Kashmir from Jammu, further sharpening the regional divide. The PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also floated the idea of creating a separate division for five districts of the Jammu region.
At present, there are two divisions in J&K, Kashmir and Jammu, with 10 districts each.