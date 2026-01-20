CM Omar rejects calls to split J&K, says unity is non-negotiable

SRINAGAR: Amid growing political calls for the creation of a separate Jammu state and counter demands from Valley-based politicians for separating Kashmir from Jammu, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday rejected any move to divide Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the region’s unity is “non-negotiable”.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day Party Block Presidents’ Convention in Jammu, Omar said that as long as the plough-bearing flag of the National Conference continues to fly across Jammu and Kashmir, “no power on earth will dare attempt to divide the region on regional or religious lines”.

He outlined his government’s pro-people and pro-Jammu initiatives, including increased ration quotas, free bus rides for women, enhanced pensions, free land for landslide victims, and the restoration of the historic Darbar Move, which was cancelled by the Lt Governor administration a few years ago.

Taking a sharp dig at BJP leaders demanding a separate Jammu state, Omar said those who stopped the Darbar Move or celebrated the closure of a medical college cannot claim to be Jammu’s well-wishers.

Some BJP leaders, including MLAs, have called for the creation of a separate Jammu state, alleging discrimination against the region by successive Jammu and Kashmir governments. A Jammu-based Congress leader and former MP has also supported the demand.