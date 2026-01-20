'Contempt of court': SC expresses displeasure over Menaka Gandhi's criticism of its order on stray dog case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over former minister Maneka Gandhi's criticism of the apex court orders in the stray dog case, saying she committed contempt.

Former minister has made "all kinds of comments" against everyone without even thinking, said a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria

The court said it was not initiating contempt against Maneka Gandhi due to its magnanimity.

Questioning senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who appeared for Gandhi, the bench said, "You said the court should be circumspect in its remark but have you asked your client what kind of remarks she has made? Have you heard her podcast? She has made all kinds of remarks against everybody without even thinking. Have you seen her body language?"

The Supreme Court also questioned Maneka Gandhi on what budgetary allocation she has helped in getting for solving the problem of stray dogs

Ramachandran replied that he has appeared even on behalf of terrorist Ajmal Kasab and budgetary allocation is a policy matter.

"Ajmal Kasab did not commit contempt of court but your client has," Justice Nath remarked.