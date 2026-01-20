Have taken bullets for India, ready to face them again: NC chief Farooq Abdullah

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his party's two-day convention of block presidents and secretaries here, Abdullah laughed off the alleged comments from a senior BJP leader, who claimed that the NC and the PDP thrive on unrest and aim to revive stone-pelting and terrorism in the region.

"Tell him that those who want to create disturbance are them, not us. We have taken bullets for staying with India, and we are ready to take them again if needed," the NC leader said.

When asked about recent statements from certain BJP leaders advocating for statehood for Jammu following its separation from Kashmir, supported by Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Gani Lone and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattoo, Abdullah said his party had never entertained such thoughts.

"We never wanted to separate Ladakh. What benefit did Ladakh receive? Today, even the people of Ladakh say they want to be reunited with the state; they do not want Union Territory status. What kind of talk is this? These people are foolish and ignorant.

This is the state of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, and, Inshallah (God willing), one day Ladakh will return," he asserted.

Regarding PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's call for divisional status for the Pir Panjal and Chenab valleys and the creation of more districts, Abdullah reiterated that this is part of the Dixon Plan.

"The Dixon Plan is very old, proposing to divide the state along the Chenab River to form greater Kashmir. But Parmar Sahib (first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Y S Parmar) opposed any division.

Many people want to break the state, but they will never succeed," he emphasised.

He said the creation of additional districts was unnecessary, noting that the existing districts were sufficient and required focused administration.

In response to Mufti's comments on rising unemployment, he questioned her track record as chief minister as well as that of her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, emphasising that it is easy to criticise others while ignoring one's own responsibilities.

When asked about US President Donald Trump inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the 'Board of Peace' aimed at fostering lasting peace in Gaza, Abdullah noted that the two leaders share a long-standing relationship, though it has experienced some disturbances.

"But, Inshallah (God willing), the friendship will be restored, and we will move forward," he said.

On the topic of whether talks should be held with Pakistan, Abdullah accused the media of having "Pakistan phobia" and referenced former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remark that neighbours cannot be changed.

He questioned the characterisation of Pakistan as "reckless," pointing out that recklessness is not confined to any one country.