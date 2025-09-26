Former J&K CMs Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti back Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk amid Centre’s allegations

SRINAGAR: Ladakh climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, whom the centre has accused of being behind the recent unrest and his NGO’s FCRA licence has been cancelled over alleged violations, has found support from two former J&K Chief Ministers, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

“It is wrong and meant to keep people of the country away from the truth,” three-time former J&K Chief Minister and ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on MHA blaming Wangchuk for Ladakh unrest.

The MHA has blamed Sonam Wanghuck’s provocative speeches for unrest in Leh, which led to four people being killed and 80 others injured after protests by youth in favour of statehood and Sixth Schedule demand for Ladakh turned violent.

“It is clear that the mob was incited by Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these violent developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation,” the MHA has said.

The former J&K CM said Wangchuk never left Gandhi's non-violent path. “The youth in Leh angered by the denial of rights followed the violent path”.

“It is not Wangchuk’s responsibility and he is not involved in it,” Abdullah said and appealed to the Government of India not to use force and hold meaningful dialogue with leaders of Ladakh.