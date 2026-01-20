IndiGo assures DGCA of stable operations, no cancellations after February 10

NEW DELHI: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has assured the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), that it will maintain operational stability and have adequate flight crew for its services from February 10, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The assurance comes in the wake of large-scale flight cancellations between December 1 and 9 and a February 10 deadline set by the authorities for the airline to resolve its operational issues. IndiGo had earlier been granted relaxations under the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), allowing additional rest and fewer night landings for cockpit crew.

At a review meeting held on Monday, January 19, IndiGo informed the DGCA that by the deadline it would have 2,400 Pilots in Command on its Airbus fleet against a requirement of 2,280, and 2,240 First Officers against a requirement of 2,050. “IndiGo assured operational stability and no flight cancellations after February 10, 2026, based on the current approved network, above crew strength, and the removal of the two FDTL exemptions approved on December 6, 2025.”

On December 9, the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of its domestic operations, resulting in 214 flights per day being dropped from its approved schedule of 2,145 daily flights.