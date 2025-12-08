IndiGo to face 'significant' financial damage due to flight cancellations and refunds

Crisis-hit IndiGo will face significant financial damage from loss of revenue due to flight cancellations, refunds and other compensation, said global ratings firm Moody's on Monday, while highlighting that disruptions are credit negative for the country’s largest airline. IndiGo has cancelled around 5,000 flights since last Tuesday due to a severe crew shortage, especially pilots, following revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms introduced last month. These cancellations stranded thousands of passengers and triggered government intervention.

“Recent flight disruptions underscore significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management by IndiGo because the new regulations had been known to the industry for more than a year. The airline's lean operations, which provide cost efficiencies in stable times, lacked the resilience needed for this change in regulations, leading to the need for a system-wide reboot that led to the cancellation of around 1,600 flights on 5 December,” said Moody's in a statement.

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued IndiGo a show-cause notice, with possible stern action looming over the airline for the widespread disruption. The ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) has directed IndiGo to process all customer refunds by 7 December without any levies. IndiGo said on Monday that Rs 827 crores has already been refunded, and the rest is under process for cancellations up to 15 December 2025. It added that over 1800 flights will be operated on Monday, about 400-450 fewer than the usual daily number.

IndiGo is already grappling with a weakening rupee, and the recent flight disruptions will add further pressure on the country’s only profitable airline. InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent, reported a net loss of Rs 2,582 crore in Q2FY26 due to adverse currency movements on dollar-denominated obligations.