Key accused in Govind Pansare murder case dies in Maharashtra's Sangli

MUMBAI: Right-wing activist Sameer Gaikwad, accused of being a "co-conspirator" in the 2015 murder of rationalist and author Govind Pansare, died in Maharashtra's Sangli district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Gaikwad, 43, an alleged member of Sanatan Sanstha, was arrested in 2015 in the case. He was granted bail in 2017 and had been staying at his residence in Sangli.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival early on Tuesday, a police official said without giving more details.

Prima facie, Gaikwad died due to cardiac arrest, but police were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said.

There is nothing suspicious, the official added.

Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015, in Maharashtra's Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries a few days later on February 20.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was subsequently formed to investigate Pansare's murder, arrested Gaikwad in the case in September 2015.