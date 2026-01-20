Kumbh Mela admin issues notice to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, asks him to explain use of Shankaracharya title

PRAYAGRAJ: Amid a row over authorities "stopping" Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from taking a holy dip in the Ganga here, the Mela administration has issued a notice asking him to explain how he was using the title of Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth.

Trouble broke out on Sunday when Saraswati along with his supporters was on his way to take dip in the Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya and the police allegedly stopped him.

Following the incident, Saraswati sat in protest outside his camp, giving up food and water, and demanded an apology from senior officials of the mela administration and the police.

The protest is still going on.

The notice issued on Monday by the Vice Chairman of the Prayagraj Mela Authority Dayanand Prasad also refers to a civil appeal pending before the Supreme Court, in which the court had ordered that until the appeal is disposed of, no religious leader can be consecrated as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth.

The notice states that it is clear from the current situation that no religious leader has been consecrated as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, yet Saraswati has declared himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth on a board at his camp in the Prayagraj Magh Mela of 2025-26.

"This act/display of yours shows disregard for the order of the Honourable Supreme Court. Within 24 hours of receiving this letter, please clarify how you are using the word Shankaracharya before your name," the notice said.