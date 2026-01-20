Nine MBBS seniors suspended after brutal ragging at Dehradun Doon Medical College

DEHRADUN: Nine MBBS students at Doon Medical College have faced severe disciplinary action, including suspension and expulsion from the hostel, following a brutal ragging incident involving junior students in January. The swift action underscores a zero-tolerance policy against campus misconduct at the institution.

The penalties were imposed based on the findings of the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee, which investigated allegations of assault stemming from an incident on January 12.

The most stringent sanctions were reserved for two senior students. They have been suspended from classes for two months, expelled from the hostel, and barred from internship activities for the entire duration of their medical course. Furthermore, each has been fined a sum of ₹50,000.

Seven other senior students from the 2023 and 2024 batches also received punishments, facing one-month class suspensions and three-month hostel expulsions.