Noida techie death case: Real estate developer accused of negligence, arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested a real estate developer in connection with the death of techie, whose car had plunged into a deep pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, said police sources.

"Abhay Kumar, an official of MZ Wiztown Planners and one of the accused in the case, has been arrested," Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay said.

Police said that they have arrested Abhay Kumar, one of the owners of Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd. There are no official updates on action against the other accused firm.

The police have filed an FIR against two real estate developers -- MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens -- on a complaint by the victim's father, Raj Kumar Mehta, who alleged negligence by local authorities and sought accountability.

The autopsy report revealed that his nose was blocked with mud and water, and there was water in his lungs and chest, according to media reports.

The report is said to have cited the cause of death as asphyxia due to ante-mortem drowning, followed by cardiac arrest.

Mehta was returning to his residence at Tata Eureka Park in Sector 150 from his Gurugram office late on January 16. Amid dense winter fog that reduced visibility to near zero, his Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara veered off the road and plunged into a deep, water-filled excavation pit on a vacant plot.