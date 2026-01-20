Patna Diary | Nitish all charged up after Bihar victory

In the early mornings when most prefer to stay indoors tucked in bed, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is already out conducting his 15th yatra called Samriddhi Yatra. The march has a special significance as it has been taken out after NDA swept the last Assembly elections by mustering the absolute majority. Although industrialisation ranks high on the priority list of the new NDA government, Nitish’s focus on strengthening infrastructure in the hinterland of the state is also clearly visible. He is inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various development schemes, showing how he is taking care to improve the living condition of one and all.

Mumbai to soon have Bihar Bhawan

After playing a significant role in the national capital for many years, Bihar Bhawan is also set to make its appearance in the country’s commercial capital, Mumbai. A plan for the project has been prepared. Building Construction Department will construct the Bihar Bhawan at Elephant Estate in the Mumbai Port Trust area. The proposed building will be around 30 storeys high, including a basement, and will be equipped with modern facilities. The state cabinet has granted administrative approval of `314.20 crore for the project, which will help speed up the construction process. The office will provide facilities for government work and meetings.