Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of undermining MGNREGA, favouring corporates

RAEBARELI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to centralise power and weakening welfare safeguards for the poor, alleging that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) had been undermined.

Addressing party workers during his visit to Raebareli, his parliamentary constituency, the Congress MP said the government had "insulted" MGNREGA by changing its name and, more importantly, had withdrawn the security it provided to the marginalised, which he described as an attack on the roots of democracy.

"The Congress is running a nationwide movement to protect MGNREGA. We stand with labourers and are committed to protecting their rights," he said.