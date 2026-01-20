SC sets aside P&H HC order directing CBI probe into Ambience Mall project in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: In a significant development in the long-running legal dispute over the Ambience Island project in Gurugram, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that had directed a CBI investigation into the alleged illegal conversion of residential land for the construction of the swanky Ambience Mall.

A two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Sandeep Mehta, pronounced the order.

In its ruling, the top court held that the direction issued by the High Court to the CBI to register an FIR was “uncalled for”, as it had been based on unverified and inconclusive material.

It was alleged that 18.98 acres of land on the Delhi Jaipur National Highway in Gurugram, earmarked for the Ambience Lagoon Island Residential Complex, had been reduced to just 7.9 acres, with a commercial complex erected on the remaining land.

The Supreme Court’s judgment, pronounced on Tuesday, brought closure to the issues raised regarding the legality of the project and came as significant relief to stakeholders, including residents and tenants occupying residential properties within Ambience Island, who had been facing prolonged uncertainty due to the pendency of the litigation.