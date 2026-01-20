SIR is 'Software Intensive Rigging', alleges TMC

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Tuesday that the SIR exercise in West Bengal is "Software Intensive Rigging", as the ruling party in the state stressed the need for more "transparency' in the ongoing process for electoral-roll revision.

Addressing a press conference here, TMC's leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, deputy leader Sagarika Ghose and MP Saket Gokhale demanded that the Election Commission (EC) release the transcripts of the discussions held at recent meetings between a party delegation and the full bench of the poll panel.

The press meet came a day after the Supreme Court directed the EC to display the names of the voters on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans and block offices.

"What does SIR actually stand for? Software Intensive Rigging. The EC is one of the great institutions of our country, which has kept democracy vibrant for so many decades, but what has been happening now is a dismantling of this great institution," O'Brien said at the press conference.

"All we seek from the All India Trinamool Congress is transparency. Our chairperson has said it. Our national general secretary has said it. We are for SIR, but we are for a transparent SIR, a planned SIR. A humane SIR," he said.

O'Brien said during their meetings with the EC on November 28 and December 31 last year, the TMC leaders made several "constructive suggestions" for making the SIR process smoother.

He challenged the poll panel to come out with the transcripts of the meetings.

"Release the transcripts. It has been 50 days. So do not push our patience. Because if you do not release those transcripts, we will release those transcripts," the TMC MP said.

Targeting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, he pointed out that prior to his appointment to the EC, he retired as the secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation under Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the minister of cooperation.