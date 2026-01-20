Vandalism at SIR hearing centres, road blockades continue in West Bengal

KOLKATA: Incidents of vandalism at hearing centres for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and road blockades protesting against the exercise continued on Tuesday in different districts of West Bengal.

Clashes were reported at hearing centres in different government offices including sub-divisional officer (SDO) buildings in districts like South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas on Tuesday, a day after similar incidents during hearings conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in many parts of the state.

The Supreme Court had issued a battery of directions to the national poll panel and the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday to ensure that the ongoing SIR process in the state is conducted smoothly.

The three-judge bench of the apex court had clearly stated that “officials receiving the documents/ hearing the affected person shall also certify the receiving of the documents/hearing.”

The apex court bench had also directed the state government to ensure adequate manpower to the central and state poll panels for deployment at the hearing centres.

On Tuesday, in Basanti’s Sonakhali, around 78 km south east of Kolkata in the Sunderbans, the hearing centre at the Karmatirtha government building was vandalised and a mob broke chairs and tables while the hearing process was on. The mob also chased away officials who were conducting the hearing.

Locals alleged that the poll panel officials did not issue receipts against the documents submitted by the electors summoned for hearing. The agitating residents of Sonakhli allegedly backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress later burnt tyres and blocked the main road.