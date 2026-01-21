Bihar women’s panel asks Patna DM for complete list of girls’ hostels after deaths of NEET aspirants

Patna: Following the death of a NEET aspirant allegedly after sexual assault and the discovery of another NEET aspirant’s body in her hostel room, the Bihar State Women’s Commission has asked the District Magistrate of Patna to provide a comprehensive list of all girls’ hostels operating in the district within a week.

In a letter to the Patna District Magistrate, the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, Apsara, stated that the list must include both registered and unregistered hostels.

She asserted that the safety, living conditions, and mental well-being of female students were the responsibility of both the administration and society, and hence regular monitoring and verification of hostels was essential.

"Several hostels are operating without registration as, in many cases, the administration is not even aware of them. Such hostels pose serious risks to the safety of female students," she added.

The recent incidents involving the deaths of NEET aspirants have raised alarm as police continue to gather evidence to build robust cases.