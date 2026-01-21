'Count now 70': Congress slams PM after Trump repeats his 'India-Pakistan' mediation claim

The Congress on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the US President Donald Trump once again claimed credit for ending hostilities between India and Pakistan last year, saying the number of times Trump has made the assertion has now reached 70.

The opposition party’s reaction followed Trump’s remarks at a press conference in Washington, where he listed ending what he described as “unendable wars”, including between India and Pakistan, among the achievements of the first year of his second term.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said that until recently the count stood at 68, but had risen to 70 after Trump repeated the claim twice on Tuesday, once in his opening statement and again during a question-and-answer session.