Military power the ultimate arbiter, but will to use it is more important, says IAF Chief AP Singh

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal (ACM) AP Singh on Wednesday underscored the significance of a robust military, cautioning that in its absence "you can be subjugated by anybody".

"We must understand that military power stands as the ultimate arbiter of national power... Any one of these powers is very important but finally, what is required is a robust military, because if you don't have it, you can be subjugated by anybody. Venezuela is the most recent example," he said.

The Air Chief added that the will to use military power with "restraint" will work only if we are strong enough.

"Military power is important, but what is more important is the will to use that military power... Unless you have that will, you can keep showing restraint, but that restraint will be seen as a weakness. It is only when you're strong enough, and you show restraint, that it is seen as a capability," he said.

"The part of military power that has come in handy, or which has delivered what was required to be delivered, is air power. It becomes very important that we focus our attention on this part of the military in case we want to be a force to reckon with," he added.

The Air Chief mentioned the recent operation by the IAF to destroy terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor to buttress the significance of air power.