Punjab: Cross-border illegal arms module linked to Pakistani smugglers busted, two held

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has unearthed a cross-border illegal arms module linked to Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of two persons.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police also recovered six sophisticated pistols and two cartridges.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused were involved in illegal arms trafficking and supplying weapons to gangsters under the direction of foreign handlers.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (22), a resident of village Rattoke in Tarn Taran, and Surjit Singh (35), a resident of Chela Colony in Tarn Taran.

The latter has a criminal history with several cases registered against him.

Further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.