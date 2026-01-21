SC hints at common SOP for missing children cases, raps Tamil Nadu for delayed action

“The endeavour of the Court would be to evolve a common Standard Operating Procedure, which is required to be put in place, as time is of great essence in such matters and is the most vital element in such cases, if at all there can be any real chances of recovery of such missing children,” the court said, fixing the matter for further hearing on March 10 at 2 pm.

The court passed these remarks against the Tamil Nadu government when the matter was heard on January 16, noting that the State had finally woken up from slumber and had taken some steps.

It went on to add that, from the submissions of counsel for the parties and the material on record, it transpires that the State has now woken up to the problem and that, in the present case, certain steps have been taken which are in the right direction.

While widening the ambit of the case, the top court also made the Union of India, through the Union Home Secretary, and all State Governments and Union Territories, through their respective Home Secretaries, parties to the proceedings as respondents.