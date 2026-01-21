SC stresses on need for additional special courts, says it will make justice system 'robust'

The bench was hearing the bail plea of Md Heydaitullah, who has been accused of using Telegram groups to propagate the ideology of ISIS in India and recruit other persons.

The CJI earlier said that inordinate delay in trial gives to legitimate submissions on behalf of the accused that he cannot be kept in custody for a longer period of time, that too without the trial.

The bench had asked Bhati to apprise it within a week about the setting up of the special court here to conduct a day-to-day trial in the case in which 125 witnesses are to be examined.

The Delhi High Court had refused to grant bail to Heydaitullah, who has been accused of being a member of the terror outfit, in the case related to alleged radicalisation of youths using cyberspace.

The accused had challenged a trial court order declining any relief on the ground that mere association or support to a terrorist organisation would not constitute an offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The high court had rejected the contention, and said Heydaitullah, a qualified MBA graduate working at an IT company in Gurugram, was not a "passive" supporter as material showed that he advocated "Jihad in order to establish Khilafat" even through violent means.

"The appellant admittedly in 2018 had taken an oath (Bayath) in the name of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is admittedly a well-known leader of ISIS and as per the chargesheet had declared formation of 'caliphate' in June 2014," the high court had said.

"ISIS had been declared to be a terrorist organisation and judicial notice can be taken of the fact that the world at large knows about the activities of ISIS.. Appellant is an educated person and was well aware of the nature of activities of ISIS," it added.

Dismissing the plea, the high court said the bar on grant of bail under the UAPA was clearly applicable in the case.

Following an FIR registered in 2021, the NIA arrested the accused on October 22, 2022.

The prosecution alleged that he disseminated the ISIS ideology through the cyber space and spread hatred against the government by promoting enmity against Hindus on social media.

It was further alleged that he had transferred funds for the cause of ISIS from his bank account and various materials, including the oath of allegiance, methods for preparation of explosive material, etc. were recovered from him during the investigation.