Activists announce 700-km 'Aravalli Sanrakshan Yatra' to protest SC's November 20 verdict

CHANDIGARH: Activists have announced a 700-kilometre-long 'Aravalli Sanrakshan Yatra' from January 24 to spread awareness about India's oldest mountain range.

The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court extended the stay of its November 20, 2025, order in which the definition of Aravalli hills was limited to landforms with a minimum elevation of 100 metres.

Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan representative Neelam Ahluwalia said the group will traverse through three districts in Gujarat, 27 districts in Rajasthan, seven districts in Haryana to finally reach Delhi. She said the journey may take over 40 days to complete.

Ahluwalia added, "The Aravallis have been bleeding for decades, with hill after hill being razed to the ground and improperly discarded waste poisoning our aquifers."

"Aravallis require strict protection, not senseless definitions to exclude majority of the areas from legal protection and so called ‘sustainable mining plans’," she said.