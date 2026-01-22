Congress MP's nephew shoots self dead after 'accidental' firing from his revolver kills wife in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil's nephew Yashrajsinh Gohil shot himself dead with his revolver after a bullet allegedly fired accidentally from the same gun killed his wife at their residence here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place shortly before Wednesday midnight at their house in NRI Tower in Bodakdev area of Ahmedabad city, they said, adding the couple had tied the knot just two months back.

Shaktisinh Gohil is a senior Congress leader and the party's Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayesh Brahmbhatt said that although the police's preliminary probe and the statement of Yashrajsinh's mother suggest that the bullet was fired by mistake and not intentionally, the bodies of both the deceased have been sent for a forensic post-mortem to find out the truth.

"It was learnt that Yashrajsinh Gohil used to work as an officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board and was the nephew of Shaktisinh Gohil," he said.