Hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM to make public debut at Republic Day parade

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM), one of India’s most advanced indigenous weapon systems, is all set to make its public debut at Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade on Monday.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the hypersonic glide missile marks a significant milestone for India, placing the country among a select group of nations, including the United States, Russia and China, to have the technology.

The LR-AShM can carry a variety of payloads and reach speeds of up to Mach 10 (around 12,000 km/h), with an operational range of approximately 1,500 km. This enables it to engage high-value naval targets, including aircraft carrier battle groups, at standoff distances far beyond the reach of conventional cruise missiles.

In a statement on Thursday, the defence ministry said the missile is “equipped with indigenously developed sensors to engage moving targets during the terminal phase,” adding that, “as this missile flies at low altitude with high speed and manoeuvrability, enemy ground and ship-based radars cannot detect it for most of its trajectory.”