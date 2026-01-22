IAF's new 'Sindoor' formation to be highlight of Republic Day flypast

The Indian Air Force will feature a special 'Sindoor' formation as the centerpiece of its Republic Day flypast on Monday.

The 'Sindoor' formation will comprise two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and one Jaguar aircraft. All these fighters had participated in Operation Sindoor launched by India on May 7 to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and POK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The formation will demonstrate the precision that embodies the IAF's theme "Achook, Abhedya va Sateek".

Other formations that will be showcased in the flypast include Dhwaj, Prahar, Garuda, Arjan, Varuna and Vajrang.

Wing Commander Rajesh Deshwal said, "In the flypast, we have a total of 29 aircraft, of which 16 are fighter aircraft, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters."

Besides the fighters, the other platforms to feature in the flypast are Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), Apache choppers, the Indian Navy's P8I maritime surveillance aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters.

The IAF is the lead service for conduct of all ceremonial events related to the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The overall Republic Day parade will be a display of India's military might including elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems.