India, Pakistan extend mutual airspace ban for tenth consecutive month

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan have extended the closure of their airspace to each other for a tenth consecutive month, with New Delhi issuing a fresh NOTAM a few days after Islamabad prolonged its restriction on Indian aircraft.

“A fresh NOTAM (Notice to airmen) has been issued by India in this connection now,” a senior Ministry official said.

The existing airspace ban in both countries expires on the morning of January 24. Under the latest NOTAM, Indian airspace will not be available for aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistani airlines and operators, until February 24 (5.29 am).

On January 20, Pakistan issued a fresh NOTAM extending its ban on Indian aircraft until February 24, 5.29 am. The NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority states that the restriction applies to all India-registered aircraft, as well as any aircraft operated, owned or leased by Indian airlines or operators, including military flights.

Pakistan first closed its airspace to Indian aircraft for one month on April 24, two days after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India responded in kind. Since then, both countries have extended the closure through monthly NOTAMs.

Airlines in both countries are suffering losses due to the longer and more circuitous routes they are currently forced to take.