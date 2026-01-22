Mumbai to have woman mayor from general category

Mumbai’s next mayor will be a woman from the general category, following a lottery conducted by the Maharashtra Urban Development Department on Thursday, an official said.

The decision, however, triggered opposition from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former mayor Kishori Pednekar, who alleged that the rules governing the lottery were altered without prior notice.

Pednekar argued that since the previous two mayors were from the general category, the post should have been reserved this time for candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. “We condemn the manner in which the lottery was conducted,” she said.

The lottery system is used to decide the reservation category for the mayor’s post, including general, women, Scheduled Caste (SC), ST and OBC categories. Once the category is declared, eligible candidates can file their nominations.

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other civic bodies across Maharashtra were held on January 15.

