SC allows Hindu prayers at disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque on Basant Panchami

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has allowed Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami on Friday at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, while permitting Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on the day.

The top court on Thursday also directed that a list of persons from the Muslim community coming for namaz be given to the district administration.

Hindu and Muslim groups have sought nod for religious activities at the Bhojshala complex on January 23, a Friday when Saraswati Puja will also be held on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi made an appeal to both sides to observe mutual respect and cooperate with the state and district administration for maintenance of law and order.

"A fair suggestion was given that in the afternoon, for namaz within 1 and 3 PM, an exclusive and separate area within the same compound, including separate ingress and egress within the same compound, shall be made available so that namaz can be performed.

"Similarly, a separate space shall be made available to the Hindu community to hold traditional ceremonies on the occasion of Basant Panchami," the bench said.