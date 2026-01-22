SC to hear plea challenging BCCI’s unauthorised use of ‘India’ name, national flag

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday an appeal filed by lawyer Reepak Kansal, seeking a declaration that the unauthorised use of the name “India” and the Indian National Flag by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contrary to the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, and the Flag Code of India, 2002.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, is slated to hear Kansal’s appeal on Thursday.

In his appeal, Kansal stated that the BCCI is not a National Sports Federation and that Prasar Bharati has been wrongly portraying the team managed by the BCCI as “Team India”.

Kansal sought a direction from the top court in the form of a writ of mandamus, restricting the respondents - the Union of India and others - from allowing any private body, including the BCCI, to be portrayed as a national team without statutory recognition.

“Issue a writ of prohibition restraining the respondents, including Doordarshan, All India Radio and other government-run platforms under Prasar Bharati, from projecting the BCCI-managed team as ‘Team India’ or the Indian national team,” Kansal said in his prayers.

The appeal was moved after Kansal’s plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court on October 8 last year.

Kansal said the High Court had erroneously dismissed his writ petition challenging the unauthorised and illegal portrayal of the cricket team managed by the BCCI as “Team India” on official national broadcasting platforms, namely Doordarshan and All India Radio under Prasar Bharati, without any authorisation, approval or recognition from the Government of India.

He further argued that the BCCI is a private association registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and is not a National Sports Federation (NSF) recognised under the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011.