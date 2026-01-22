US, not others, paying for Trump tariffs: Report

NEW DELHI: A study published in January 2026 by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy concludes that the sweeping United States import tariffs imposed in 2025 produced a self-inflicted economic cost. Rather than forcing foreign exporters to shoulder the burden, the tariffs operated as a levy on American buyers, functioning in effect as a selective consumption tax.

The policy brief, “America’s Own Goal: Who Pays the Tariffs?”, authored by Julian Hinz, Aaron Lohmann, Hendrik Mahlkow and Anna Vorwig, draws on shipment-level evidence covering nearly $4 trillion in trade and more than 25 million consignments. Its central finding is stark: for every $100 in tariff revenue, around $96 is paid by American buyers, while only $4 comes from reduced foreign exporter margins.

The conclusion rests on econometric estimates showing that exporter prices respond only marginally to tariffs. Across the full dataset, the estimated price elasticity of exportables with respect to tariffs is close to zero. Adjustment instead occurs through quantities. Shipment values, weights, and volumes fall sharply after tariff increases, while unit prices remain largely unchanged.

India provides one of the clearest demonstrations. The Indian tariff shock was sharp and discrete. A 25 per cent duty imposed in early August 2025 was raised to 50 per cent by month-end, one of the most abrupt trade interventions in recent history. Using FOB prices at Indian ports, the study compares exports to the United States with shipments to the European Union, Canada, and Australia, which imposed no new tariffs.