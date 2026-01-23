Communal violence in MP's Tarana after alleged attack on VHP leader; buses, houses damaged

BHOPAL: Massive communal violence allegedly erupted in Tarana town of western Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district following an attack on a young Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, triggering clashes between two communities that left dozens of vehicles damaged and several houses targeted.

Ujjain is the home district of Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

The violence began on Thursday evening after Sohal Thakur Bundela, a local VHP leader who heads the organisation’s Gau Seva Prakoshtha (cow protection cell), was attacked by a group of men from the minority community in the Sukhla Gali area of Tarana.

Police said the incident started with a verbal altercation over staring and standing at the spot, which escalated into a physical assault, leaving Thakur with multiple injuries.

Unconfirmed sources claimed that Thakur has alleged the attackers told him not to work excessively for cow protection.

Following the attack, clashes allegedly broke out between members of both communities, with stone pelting reported from several areas. During the violence on Thursday night, more than two dozen vehicles were damaged, including buses parked near the local bus stand. Police reached the spot in large numbers and brought the situation under control by late night.

However, tensions flared again on Friday afternoon, allegedly after Friday prayers, when armed youths from both communities reportedly came face to face. The situation became difficult to control, prompting the police to rush additional forces from five to ten police stations across the district.

The renewed violence saw widespread damage to property, with at least 13 buses, around ten cars and several motorbikes damaged. One of the buses was allegedly set ablaze.

Some shops were also reportedly targeted. According to local reports, four to six houses were damaged during the clashes.

Women from one community alleged that men armed with swords, rods and lathis stormed into their localities and pelted stones at houses in a targeted manner. They further alleged that the mob attempted to target their place of worship.

Videos circulating on social media showed armed men attempting to storm a locked house even in the presence of police, highlighting the intensity of communal tension in the town, which has no major history of communal violence.