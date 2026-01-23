VHP plans Ram Mandir–style temple at disputed Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Mosque complex in MP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday declared that it will build a grand temple at the disputed Kamal Maula Mosque-Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

Thr right wing outfit said the temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) would be built on the lines of the Ram Temple, constructed over the site of the demolished 16th-century mosque Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Addressing a large gathering before taking the darshan of Goddess Vagdevi at Bhojshala on the occasion of Basant Panchami, VHP International President Alok Kumar said the already consecrated idol of the deity for the site is currently in a museum in London, and it needs to be brought back.

"We have to bring this idol back to India. We have to win the pending court case and restore the temple's appearance to the dignity of Goddess Saraswati," Kumar said.

"Can you and I resolve that we will complete the court process, bring back the idol of Goddess Vagdevi from there (London), and consecrate the idol here (Bhojshala) again in 2034 with the same grandeur as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he asked the gathering.

After a Supreme Court order allowing both Hindus and Muslims to offer prayers at the disputed site, the respective communities conducted Basant Panchami pooja and namaz at the complex on Friday.