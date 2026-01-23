Lawrence Bishnoi gang spreading its network in Bihar, four members held

PATNA: Bihar police has arrested four members of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patna on Friday.

One of the members, identified as Parmanand Yadav, was nabbed after a brief encounter with the police. Acting on revelations made by Yadav, who is stated to be a native of Latehar in Jharkhand, police conducted searches at his hideouts under the Beur police station limits in the state capital and took three more members into custody. They have also seized Nepal currency and passports from their custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna said, “Further raids are underway to arrest other members of the gang. Parmanand Yadav’s arrest is significant as he was trying to spread gang’s network in Bihar. He will be taken on remand for further interrogation."

According to police sources, Parmanand Yadav, stated to be in charge of Bihar, was wanted in over 35 cases in Bihar and Jharkhand. Most of the cases pending against him are related to extortion, murder, indiscriminate firing and intimidation, with traders and politicians being soft targets of the gang.

On Wednesday, Yadav entered Patna to execute a major crime but was intercepted by a police team on National Highway 22 near Masaurhi. During the ensuing encounter, Yadav sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. A pistol and a few live cartridges were recovered from his possession, and the motorcycle he was riding was also seized.

“We will take Parmanand on remand for further questioning. Legal formalities are being completed for the purpose,” an investigating officer said.