Nine fall ill after consuming contaminated water in Indore’s Mhow

INDORE: At least nine people have fallen ill after consuming contaminated drinking water in Mhow tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, officials said on Friday.

Cases of water-borne diseases were reported in the Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg areas on Thursday night, they added.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma arrived in Mhow late on Thursday and visited patients receiving treatment at a hospital, while also speaking with residents of the affected areas, an official said.

Nine patients have been hospitalised, while several others are recuperating at home, he added.

Personnel from the health department have been on site since Friday morning under the direction of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani. A team from Indore Medical College, along with other specialist doctors, is also being dispatched to the affected areas.

Mhow MLA Usha Thakur visited the hospital to meet the affected individuals.

Collector Verma has directed the health department to ensure proper and effective treatment for all patients and instructed the Mhow Cantonment Board to check water quality and maintain cleanliness in the area.