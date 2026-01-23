Rajasthan being turned into communal laboratory: Ashok Gehlot slams 'Disturbed Areas' law

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attacked the BJP over the proposed 'Disturbed Areas' law, alleging that the state government was trying to turn the state into a "communal laboratory."

Gehlot alleged that the BJP government was resorting to polarisation to divert attention from its administrative failures.

The remarks came a day after the Rajasthan Cabinet approved the draft of a Bill aimed at protecting the rights of permanent residents and tenants in areas declared as "disturbed."

Referring to the proposed legislation, the senior Congress leader said Rajasthan, known for its tradition of brotherhood, warmth and the ethos of 'Padharo Mhare Des', was now being branded as "disturbed" through the Act, calling it a "deeply shameful step" in the state's history.

Gehlot said there was a clear difference between the approaches of the two governments, claiming that the previous Congress regime, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, had set up the country's first Department of Peace and Non-Violence to strengthen society through dialogue, harmony and love. "The BJP government shut down that department soon after coming to power and is now trying to turn Rajasthan into a communal laboratory by imposing this law," he said.

Accusing the present government of dismantling that initiative, Gehlot said the BJP government had shut down the department soon after coming to power and was now attempting to impose the new law to promote communal division. He asserted that there were no such circumstances in Rajasthan warranting such a law and that the state did not have fertile ground for hatred.

Gehlot warned that the proposed law would lead to a fall in property values and divide communities that have lived together for centuries.

"By pushing polarisation, the BJP government is trying to hide its administrative failures. The people of Rajasthan want peace and harmony, not the 'disturbed' tag," he said, adding that the Congress would strongly oppose what he termed a divisive move.