Congress goes on damage control in Bihar, Jharkhand

NEW DELHI/RANCHI : Bihar was in focus on Friday as the Congress held a brainstorming session with its state leaders and dismissed reports that its six newly elected MLAs were preparing to desert the party. Jharkhand too saw churn the same day, with five disgruntled Congress MLAs meeting party president Mallikarjun Kharge to press for a review of ministerial berths and functioning.

The Bihar meeting, convened by Kharge at his residence, was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the six MLAs, and senior state leaders. The Congress had won six seats after contesting around 60 in the recent Assembly elections.

Venugopal rejected speculation that the MLAs would join the JD(U), saying, “There were rumours that all our MLAs are deserting our party. But all our MLAs were present at today’s meeting. These are all bogus news. These types of rumours being spread against the Congress are completely baseless.” The rumours had gained ground after some MLAs skipped state-level meetings and discussions on MGNREGA issues.

AICC in-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, and leaders Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Ranjeet Ranjan, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Madan Mohan Jha were present. Though the meeting was expected to discuss the selection of the Congress Legislature Party leader, sources said it did not.