EC no longer protector of democracy, but conduit in ‘vote chori’: Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat SIR

NEW DELHI: Alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Gujarat is being misused as a “well-planned, organised and strategic vote chori”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of becoming an active participant.

Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed that the constitutional principle of “one person, one vote” is being systematically undermined so that political power is determined by the ruling BJP rather than the electorate.

In one of his posts on X, written in Hindi, Gandhi said that wherever the SIR has been implemented, instances of vote theft have followed. “The exercise in Gujarat is not a routine administrative process but a deliberate strategy aimed at manipulating electoral outcomes,” he said.

He said the most alarming aspect of the revision process was the filing of thousands of objections under the same names, raising serious questions about the credibility and intent of the exercise.

Gandhi alleged that voters belonging to specific communities and polling booths traditionally supportive of the Congress were selectively removed from the electoral rolls. He claimed that in constituencies where the BJP anticipates defeat, voters are made to “disappear” from the system.