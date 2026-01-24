Gauhati HC overturns bail order to Arunachal IAS officer named in teen's suicide note

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court overturned a lower court order granting bail to IAS officer Talo Potom, named in a 19-year-old’s suicide notes last year.

Potom, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, was serving as the Special Secretary (PWD), Government of Delhi, when he was arrested last year.

He was released from judicial custody within seven days of his arrest.

In an order, Justice Yarenjungla Longkumer of the High Court’s Itanagar Bench directed that Potom, facing the charge of abetment to suicide, be immediately taken into custody.

The bench criticised the Court of District and Sessions Judge, Yupia, for granting bail to the accused “without proper application of mind.”

The father of the deceased had filed a criminal petition in the High Court under Section 483(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita praying for quashing of the bail.

Earlier, a case was registered by the police based on an FIR lodged by the father of the deceased. He said his son, found dead at his rented accommodation at Lekhi village in Papum Pare district on October 23 last year, had in his suicide notes held Potom and senior engineer Likwang Lowang of “sexually exploiting” and harassing him for a long time. The deceased had further written that “prolonged humiliation, coercion and threats” made him take the extreme step.