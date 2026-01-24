SIR in Bengal done in hurry, may jeopardise democratic participation: Amartya Sen

KOLKATA: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has voiced deep unease over the SIR process in West Bengal, warning that the exercise is being conducted with "undue haste" and may jeopardise democratic participation, particularly with the assembly elections approaching in a few months.

The 92-year-old economist, speaking to PTI during an interview from Boston, reflected on the democratic value of electoral roll revisions and the circumstances under which they can strengthen voting rights.

He stressed that such an exercise must be conducted with care and adequate time, conditions he believes are "missing" in Bengal's case.

"A thorough review of electoral rolls done carefully with adequate time can be a good democratic procedure, but this is not what is happening in West Bengal at this time," Sen said.

"The SIR is being done in a hurry, with inadequate time for people with voting rights to have sufficient opportunity to submit documents to vindicate their entitlement to vote in the coming assembly elections.This is both unjust to the electorate and unfair to Indian democracy," he said.

Drawing from his own experience during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bengal, Sen said time pressure was evident even among poll officials.

"Sometimes, the officials of the Election Commission themselves seem to lack enough time.

"When they questioned my right to vote from my home constituency in Santiniketan – from where I have voted earlier, and where my name, address and other details are registered in official records – they questioned me about my deceased mother's age at my date of birth, even though, as a voter herself, my mother's details, like mine, were stored also in their own official records," he said.