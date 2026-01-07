EC issues notice for SIR hearing to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, family alleges harassment

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a hearing notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Amartya, a Non-Resident of India (NRI), has been asked to appear for the hearing scheduled on 16 January at his residence.

On Wednesday, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) handed over the notice to Amartya’s relatives at his ‘Pratichi’ residence in Bolpur, Shantiniketan in Birbhum district.

BLO Sombrata Mukherjee will go to Amartya’s residence at around 12 noon on 16 January to verify ‘discrepancies’ related to his electoral form.

Amartya's relative Shantavanu Sen has accepted the notice after taking opinions from their lawyer. His family members and relatives alleged that the notice has been served just to harass him.

The ECI said it prepared a hearing notice for the Nobel laureate economist as part of the SIR exercise of the voter list has been sent to his Bolpur residence today.

“A hearing notice was generated for Amartya Sen as his age difference with his mother was less than 15 according to the enumeration form.

“There must have been some discrepancies. The EC won’t send him a notice unnecessarily. He should cooperate. He is more than 90 years old. The EC has provisions for those citizens who are above 85 years,” the officer said.

“Any voter facing a problem like him would have to submit any of the 13 documents specified by the Commission.”

On Tuesday, during a TMC rally in Rampurhat, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee cited SIR notice being served to Amartya and alleged that the ECI and the BJP were targeting prominent personalities from Bengal, including actor Dev and cricketer Mohammad Shami.